Today, SEBI will auction properties of 6 companies: All you need to know
The total reserve price of the SEBI auction, involving six companies, on March 3 is ₹91 crore.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be auctioning off 22 properties belonging to six companies including MPS Group, Tower Infotech, Vibgyor Group, Prayag Group, Multipurpose BIOS India Group and Waris Finance International Group, with a total reserve price of ₹91 crore, in a bid to recover investors' money. The auction will take place on March 3 through online mode from 11 am to 1 pm.
