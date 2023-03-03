Today, SEBI will auction properties of 6 companies: All you need to know

The properties being auctioned include land parcels, storied buildings, flats, and a commercial space situated across West Bengal, according to SEBI. Of the 22 properties, 11 belong to MPS Group, three each belong to Multipurpose BIOS India Group and Vibgyor Group, two each belong to Prayag Group and Tower Infotech Group, and one property belongs to Waris Finance International Group. Quikr Realty has been engaged by SEBI to assist in the sale of these properties.