Today, TMC will stage protest in Delhi; Mamata Banerjee will march in Kolkata3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:55 AM IST
The protest by TMC MPs in Delhi will coincide with Mamata Banerjee's march in Kolkata on March 29.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) party members are planning to protest in the Parliament premises on March 29 to coincide with party leader Mamata Banerjee's demonstration in Kolkata. Banerjee will stage a two-day dharna against the Centre's "non-disbursal" of funds to West Bengal, sitting in front of the B R Ambedkar statue at Esplanade in Kolkata.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×