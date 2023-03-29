Trinamool Congress (TMC) party members are planning to protest in the Parliament premises on March 29 to coincide with party leader Mamata Banerjee's demonstration in Kolkata. Banerjee will stage a two-day dharna against the Centre's "non-disbursal" of funds to West Bengal, sitting in front of the B R Ambedkar statue at Esplanade in Kolkata.

The West Bengal CM’s nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, will simultaneously address a rally against the Centre's "anti-people" policy and its "stepmotherly attitude" towards the West Bengal government. The TMC MPs' protest will take place near the Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises, with party leaders stating that the protest is aimed at saving democracy, federalism, the Constitution, and Parliament.

The TMC joined a Congress-led opposition strategy meeting on March 27 and participated in a "black" protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee wants Mohun Bagan to win World Cup; is it possible?

The TMC's Prasun Banerjee and Jawhar Sircar attended the meeting in the office of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, marking a significant shift by Mamata Banerjee's party since it had previously declared it would stay equidistant from both the Congress and the BJP.

The TMC clarified that its support was limited to the Rahul Gandhi protest, stating that the Opposition should unite on this issue. Jawhar Sircar expressed his opinion on the party's unexpected decision to participate in the Congress-led protest. He stated that the TMC had attended every protest and walkout since the beginning and never missed one. He also mentioned that the decision to participate was symbolic and meant to show solidarity against coordinated and undemocratic attacks on everyone.

Also Read: Azad Kashmir: Exam question in West Bengal causes political uproar, BJP calls it ‘jihadi’ conspiracy

Reacting to the TMC's participation in the protest, Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed anyone who came forward to "protect democracy". The Congress MPs wore black shirts as a mark of protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

The protests in Kolkata and Parliament are aimed at drawing attention to the Centre's alleged mishandling of funds and its treatment of the West Bengal government. However, the TMC's participation in the Congress-led protest marks a significant shift in the party's stance, indicating a willingness to form alliances with other opposition parties to challenge the Centre.

(With agency inputs)