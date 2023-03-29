Today, TMC will stage protest in Delhi; Mamata Banerjee will march in Kolkata

The TMC clarified that its support was limited to the Rahul Gandhi protest, stating that the Opposition should unite on this issue. Jawhar Sircar expressed his opinion on the party's unexpected decision to participate in the Congress-led protest. He stated that the TMC had attended every protest and walkout since the beginning and never missed one. He also mentioned that the decision to participate was symbolic and meant to show solidarity against coordinated and undemocratic attacks on everyone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}