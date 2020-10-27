Today, we can say India has left behind the era of scams: PM Modi on DBT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption via video-conferencing. The theme of this year’s conference is "vigilant India, prosperous India".

The inaugural session of the conference was live-streamed and is available on 'pmindiawebcast.nic.in' link.

Speaking at the conference, PM Modi said that now through Direct Benefit Transfer or DBT, poor people get 100% benefits of government schemes as they get it directly into their bank accounts.

"Due to DBT, over ₹1 lakh 70 thousand crore being saved from going into wrong hands. Today, we can say that country has left behind the era of scams," PM Modi said.

On trusting the government, PM Modi said, "Today, citizens' trust in the government has increased. Many old laws have been abolished to reduce the undue pressure of the government. Efforts are being made to make citizens' life easier."

On dynasty of corruption, the PM said, "In past decades, we've seen when a generation of corruption is not punished, other generation commits corruption with more power. Due to this, in many states, it became part of political tradition. This dynasty of corruption from generation to generation makes country hollow."

On ways to check corruption, PM Modi said, "There has to be synergy among all agencies. Synergy and cooperative spirit need of the time."

On drugs, money laundering, PM Modi said, “Be it corruption, economic offences, drugs, money laundering, terrorism or terror funding, all these are connected to each other. So, we need to work together with holistic approach against corruption, through systemic checks, effective audits and capacity building and training."

The Central Bureau of Investigation organises the national conference, coinciding with the "Vigilance Awareness Week", which is observed from 27 October to 2 November every year.

The activities in the conference would be focussed on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India's commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizens' participation.

