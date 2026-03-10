Heatwave hits Mumbai, Palghar, Thane; orange alert issued. What is the weather forecast for March 11?

A sweltering heatwave has gripped several parts of Maharashtra, including the capital city Mumbai and adjoining districts, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert in three districts. An orange alert, which indicates a 'severe heat warning', has been sounded for Palghar, Thane and Mumbai, while Raigad has been placed under a yellow alert.

The warning comes just a day after Mumbai experienced a heatwave -- the second in less than a week, according to a Hindustan Times report - with temperatures touching a whopping 42.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The IMD issues a ‘heatwave’ warning when the maximum temperature rises more than 6 degrees Celsius above normal, while a departure of 6.4 degrees Celsius or more above normal is categorised as a severe heatwave.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, in its Tuesday bulletin, stated that severe heatwave conditions are ‘very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of North Konkan.’

View full Image IMD has issued a heatwave alert in parts of Maharashtra. ( IMD )

What is the weather forecast for tomorrow? The weather agency has placed Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai under a yellow alert for tomorrow, March 11.

“The spike in temperatures is attributed to the anticyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea near south Gujarat and neighbouring areas including Mumbai, and easterly winds that cause the sea breeze to set in late,” Sushma Nair, senior scientist, IMD Mumbai told HT. “There is likely to be a let up from Tuesday evening.”

Also Read | Diners close in Mumbai; Bengaluru restaurants struggle amid LPG shortage

Meteorological data released on Monday showed that temperatures in several parts of the region climbed to around 40°C under clear, sunny skies. Factoring in humidity, the heat index made the weather feel even more oppressive. Local weather stations also recorded some of the highest early-March temperatures in recent years, while many residents complained of fatigue and intense heat during the afternoon hours.

On Monday, the Santacruz weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4°C, which was six degrees above the seasonal average. Meanwhile, Colaba registered a high of 35.9°C, about 4.8 degrees above normal.

Across other parts of the city, maximum temperatures were also elevated. Vidyavihar recorded 39.3°C, followed by 39.1°C in Dahisar, 38.9°C in Chembur, 37.9°C in Bandra, and 36.2°C in Byculla.

Minimum temperatures were also higher than usual. Santacruz reported a low of 21.3°C, while Colaba recorded 24°C, both 1.8 degrees above normal.

Also Read | IMD predicts above-normal temperatures as Delhi hosts AI Summit