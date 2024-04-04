Toddler falls into borewell in Karnataka's Lachayan, Indi Taluk, rescue efforts underway: Video
Authorities have swiftly initiated rescue operations to extract the trapped toddler from the borewell. Teams from the police department, revenue officials, members of the local panchayat, and personnel from the fire and emergency services department have converged at the site.
In a distressing incident, a two-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in the village of Lachayan, Indi Taluk, Karnataka, on Wednesday evening. According to police officials, the child is believed to have plunged head-first into the narrow well, reaching a depth of approximately 16 feet.