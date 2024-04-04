In a distressing incident, a two-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in the village of Lachayan, Indi Taluk, Karnataka, on Wednesday evening. According to police officials, the child is believed to have plunged head-first into the narrow well, reaching a depth of approximately 16 feet.

Authorities have swiftly initiated rescue operations to extract the trapped toddler from the borewell. Teams from the police department, revenue officials, members of the local panchayat, and personnel from the fire and emergency services department have converged at the site.

"Rescue operations began around 6.30 pm. Police teams, revenue officials, members of taluk panchayat and officials from the fire and emergency services department are here at the spot. All efforts are underway to rescue the child," a senior police officer overseeing the operation stated.

According to the officer's assessment, the boy is estimated to be stuck at a depth of around 16 feet. "No voice can be heard as of now, but some movement has been noticed inside the borewell," he added.

Authorities have taken immediate measures to ensure the child's well-being, with the officer confirming, "We have dropped pipes to supply oxygen to the child. We have been able to notice some movement. The rescue operations are going on in full swing. All efforts are being taken to save the child."

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents rallying behind the rescue teams and offering fervent prayers for the toddler's safe retrieval. Authorities have also urged citizens to exercise utmost caution and properly secure any open wells or borewells in their vicinity to prevent such tragic occurrences.

(With Inputs from PTI, ANI)

