Toilet cleaners number one product endorsed by Indian celebrities: Report
Akshay Kumar was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 37 hours a day, the report found
Indians love celebrities in advertisements, even if it means they are seen endorsing toilet cleaners. According to a new report by TAM Media Research’s Adex India report, the top 10 categories which celebrities endorsed included toilet and floor cleaners with 9% share of celebrity ad volumes in January-June 2022. Ecommerce gaming was the top category for which maximum celebrities from different professions endorsed brands under it.