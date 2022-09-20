Indians love celebrities in advertisements, even if it means they are seen endorsing toilet cleaners. According to a new report by TAM Media Research’s Adex India report, the top 10 categories which celebrities endorsed included toilet and floor cleaners with 9% share of celebrity ad volumes in January-June 2022. Ecommerce gaming was the top category for which maximum celebrities from different professions endorsed brands under it.

Other categories like aerated beverages, hair dyes, pan masala and washing powders and liquids also fell in the top categories.

In this period, eight of the top 10 celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Shahrukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor sponsored more firms than in the same period over 2021. MS Dhoni endorses maximum number of brands this year.

The report took into account celebrities from Hindi movies and the TV industry and sports personalities across India only. It did not take into account Southern actors overall and focused on advertisements during commercial breaks only.

More than 50% ads were endorsed by top three celebrity couples like Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The top two couples endorsed 37 brands each and Kapoor and Bhatt endorsed 29 brands respectively. Among celebrity endorsements ads, companies preferred film stars who had an overall larger share of ad volume i.e. 84% as compared to celebrities from other categories.

Actor Akshay Kumar was the top celebrity among all professions to endorse a maximum number of categories, as many as 36 brands, one more than he did last year. Kumar was also the most visible star, with an average visibility of 37 hours a day across all channels, followed by Bachchan with 18 hours per day through TV sponsorships.

Amitabh Bachchan saw a sharp increase in his endorsements from 27 last year to 37 brands this year. The two were followed by actor Alia Bhatt who had 23 brands in her kitty, over 17 last year. MS Dhoni and Anushka Sharma both lost two brand endorsements each this year at 41 and 11 brands respectively.

The report added that young female celebrities were preferred over their male counter-part, but the scenario changes when it comes to celebrities of were aged 35 or more. When looking at celebrities over 65 years of age, the preference was male actors nine out of ten times. And overall, a majority preferred male actors over female -- 62% versus 38% -- across age categories.

More than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities were food and beverages, services sector and personal care.