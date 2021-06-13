The Delhi government has set up dedicated vaccination centres for school teachers and their family members, stating that they had been working at the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes 10 days after the directorate of education (DoE) had stated that Delhi government school teachers who had been working as frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic should be vaccinated on an immediate basis.

In a letter to district education officers and school principals, DoE director Udit Prakash Rai had said that arrangements for vaccinating teachers should be made at the earliest.

"As a token of appreciation for the commendable work done by our teachers at the fore of all fronts set up by the Delhi government to provide various services to the citizens of Delhi during the pandemic, the Directorate of Education has set up a vaccination centre dedicated entirely to our teaches and their families," a letter issued on 11 June said.

The vaccination facility for teachers in 18-44 and 45 plus age groups has been set up at a government school near ITO.

The letter said there are special arrangements for comfortable waiting, on spot registration.

"Facility of online registration has also been made available at this dedicated centre. Heads of all schools are therefore directed to motivate all their teachers to get themselves and their family members vaccinated at the above centre," it said.

Vaccination in Delhi

A total of 59,90,485 people have received anti-Covid jabs in the national capital of whom more than 14 lakh have got both the doses, said Delhi MLA and AAP leader Atishi said on Saturday.

On Friday, 78,628 people were vaccinated -- 60,759 with their first dose and 17,800 their second.

Atishi added that a total of 5,05,000 doses of vaccines were available for the 45+ age group that include 9,000 Covaxin jabs and 4,96,000 Covishield doses.

"Covaxin is almost over as 9000 doses would be over in a day, so these doses are being used for the 2nd dose. Covishield stock for 45+ would last for 24 days," she said.

For the 18-44 age group, a total of 1,00,000 doses of vaccines are available including 33,000 Covaxin and 67,000 Covishield jabs.

"So, if we are to see the stock position, Covaxin stock for the youth would last for three days and Covishield would be available for 2 days. We hope that the Central government maintains a regular supply of vaccines for the youth," she said.

