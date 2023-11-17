Token releases hit cinemas as OTT mandate kicks in
The Lady Killer, a T-Series production, reportedly hit screens in an incomplete state after exceeding its budget
NEW DELHI : Over the past few weeks, cinemas have been flooded with small-budget films that come with minimal marketing or audience anticipation, resulting in negligible box office returns. Titles such as Aankh Micholi, UT 69, Shastry Viruddh Shastry and Three of Us have made their way to theatres with audiences largely uninformed about their release.