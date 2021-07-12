Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Monday said that he met with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and briefed him about the preparations of the Olympic-bound contingent.

"The Minister was briefed and updated on preparations of Indian Contingent for Tokyo Olympics, vaccination of athletes and officials, travel and stay arrangements of the Indian contingent, build up the excitement and fever for Tokyo Olympics within the country, arrangements at Delhi Airport for July 17 when the first contingent departs from India and all other related issues," Batra said in an official statement.

He said that Thakur asked officers in Ministry to ensure proper arrangements are made at Delhi Airport for athletes and officials who will leave Delhi by Air India on July 17.

"I took the privilege to present a memento to Sports Minister on behalf of Indian Olympic Association in presence of Ajay Singh, President Boxing Federation of India and CMD SpiceJet," said Batra.

There are several notable firsts in terms of participation. For the first time in its history, a fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) has qualified for the Olympic Games. Nethra Kumanan is the first-ever female sailor from India to qualify for Olympic Games. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers from India to qualify for an Olympic Games by achieving the 'A' Qualification Standard in swimming.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony. The Indian contingent would depart for Tokyo on July 17. The Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.

