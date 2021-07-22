Tokyo Olympics: IOA declares 75 lakh cash prize for gold medalists

The Advisory Committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has recommended cash awards for Indian athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics . Athletes winning gold medal in the global sports event will be awarded ₹75 lakh.

Silver medal winners will be given ₹40 lakh, and bronze medal winner will receive ₹25 lakh. Each athlete in the Indian contingent to Tokyo Olympics will get ₹1 lakh, IOA said.

Each of the participating National Sports Federations (NSFs) a bonus amount of ₹25 lakh. Medal-winning NSFs will be granted further support of ₹30 lakh each. A support of ₹15 lakh each will be given to other member National Sports Federations.

"This is the first time IOA is giving reward to medal winners and medal producing NSFs to such an extent," IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta told PTI.

The advisory group also recommended a daily pocket allowance of $50 to each member of the Indian contingent for their actual days of stay in Tokyo during the Olympics.

IOA further stated that the member State Olympic Associations "will also receive a sum of ₹15 lakh each, as a contribution from IOA towards developing sports infrastructure in the states and in encouraging more athletes to take up sports."

"The Indian Olympic Association understands the hardships faced by the athletes and the federations and felt that support and aid is required by all National Sports Federations, State Olympic Associations and most importantly the athletes, after having overcome the hurdles and hard times during the coronavirus pandemic since March last year," Mehta said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics