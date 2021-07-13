Tokyo Olympics 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Indian athletes’ contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics. The interaction by the Prime Minister was an endeavour to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the games.

The Prime Minister recently reviewed the preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at Tokyo. He had also discussed the inspirational journeys of some of the athletes on Mann Ki Baat, besides urging the nation to come forward and wholeheartedly support them.

Today's event was attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports; Nisith Pramanik, MoS Youth Affairs and Sports and Shri Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister.

During the interaction, Anurag Thakur thanked every official including coaching staff and support staff for doing hard work with our athletes. "Sports Ministry hasn't left any stone unturned to support athletes. From TOPS to various other programs, we've supported our athletes," Thakur said.

The minister said that from 22 States, 126 athletes will represent 130-crore Indians in 18 sports disciplines in Tokyo Olympics. "I feel that under your (PM) leadership, our players will be able to give their best in the Tokyo Olympics," he said.

Indian Contingent

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics.

The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.

There are several notable firsts in terms of participation. For the first time in its history, a Fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) has qualified for the Olympic Games.

Nethra Kumanan is the first ever female Sailor from India to qualify for an Olympic Games. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first Swimmers from India to qualify for an Olympic Games by achieving the ‘A’ Qualification Standard in Swimming.

