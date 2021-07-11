Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the contingent of Indian athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics via video conferencing at 5 PM on July 13.

The interaction with the Prime Minister is meant to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the games, read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"He had recently reviewed the preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at Tokyo-2020. He had also discussed the inspirational journeys of some of the athletes on Mann Ki Baat, besides urging the nation to come forward and wholeheartedly support them," it further stated.

Newly appointed Minister for Youth Affairs and SportsAnurag Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will also attend the interaction.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.

There are several notable firsts this year in terms of participation. For the first time in history, India will compete in fencing after fencer Bhavani Devi qualified for the Olympic Games. Nethra Kumanan is the first ever female sailor from India to qualify for an Olympic Games. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers from India to qualify for an Olympic Games by achieving the ‘A’ qualification standard in swimming.

Renowned boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at during the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

The Indian contingent would depart for Tokyo on July 17. Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8.

