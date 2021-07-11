Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent on July 13

There are several notable firsts this year in terms of participation. For the first time in history, India will compete in fencing after fencer Bhavani Devi qualified for the Olympic Games. Nethra Kumanan is the first ever female sailor from India to qualify for an Olympic Games. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers from India to qualify for an Olympic Games by achieving the ‘A’ qualification standard in swimming.