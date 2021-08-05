Gujarat's diamond merchant Savji Dholakia has promised that he would provide ₹11 lakh assistance to each player who wishes to build their dream home.
With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honour our Women hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will provide assistance of ₹11 lakh.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Dholakia said, "With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honour our Women's hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will assist ₹ 11 lakh."
His Hari Krishna (HK) Group has also decided to award others (who have a house) with a brand new car worth ₹5 lakh if the team brings home a medal.