Tokyo Olympics: This Indian businessman promises houses, cars for women's hockey team
Tokyo Olympics: India's women's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday
Although the Indian Women's Hockey team lost their Tokyo Olympics hockey semi-final to Argentina, Rani Rampal's girls have won respect and plenty of praises across the country.
A Gujarat-based businessman has promised to offer houses and brand new cars for the ladies for showing such gritty performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Gujarat's diamond merchant Savji Dholakia has promised that he would provide ₹11 lakh assistance to each player who wishes to build their dream home.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Dholakia said, "With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honour our Women's hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will assist ₹ 11 lakh."
His Hari Krishna (HK) Group has also decided to award others (who have a house) with a brand new car worth ₹5 lakh if the team brings home a medal.
In another announcement, the diamond merchant said that his brother's friend from the US assured ₹1 lakh price to each Indian women's Tokyo Olympics hockey player.
India's women's hockey team on Wednesday lost to their Argentina counterparts by 1-2, crashing out of the Tokyo Olympics' final race.
However, India's women's hockey team still has a chance to win the bronze medal as they will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday.
