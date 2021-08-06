{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday lost to Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev 5-12 in Men's 65kg Freestyle semi-final. He will now compete for Bronze medal. "Winning and losing is part of life. He will definitely win the Bronze medal," Bajrang Punia's father, Balwan Singh said.

Punia had advanced to the men's freestyle lightweight semi-finals after edging Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev and pinning Iran's Morteza Ghiasi.

A single takedown in a 3-3 scoreline had made the difference against Akmataliev while the 27-year-old Asian champion Punia found himself trailing against Ghiasi before he pinned the Iranian, who desperately tried to escape the hold but failed.

Today, Punia faced Azerbaijan's three-times world champion Haji Aliyev, who beat Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 9-1 in a controlled quarter-final bout.

Bajrang Punia progressed to the semi-finals after defeating Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka at the Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat A. Bajrang defeated Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka by pinning him down to the mat (victory by fall) in the 1/4 Final.

The number two seed Indian started the cagey contest on the back foot as he conceded a shot clock for passivity and gave one point to Morteza Ghiasi Cheka going into the second period.

