Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the efforts of India's fencing player Bhavani Devi who registered India's first win in fencing match before bowing out in the next round. Reacting to a tweet by the Olympian, PM Modi said: "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens."

PM Modi's response came after Devi put out an emotional tweet, saying she did her level best but couldn't win. "Big Day It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry," she said.

"Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud," she wrote in another tweet.

Devi thanked Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister for Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta.

"Special thanks to My Coach Nicola Zanotti, Mental Trainer Angelo Carnemolla and My Mother My Pillar of Strength who came all the way to Olympics watching me live & Motivating and Brothers, Sisters at home praying for me and People of Tamil Nadu and Media Houses...Thank you so much I will come back much stronger and successful at Next Olympics with all your Prayers. Jai Hind," she said.

