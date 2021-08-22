Sakina, who will participate in the women’s up to 50kg category, is the only Indian woman Paralympian to ever win a Commonwealth Games medal when she won back in 2014 in Glasgow. She is also a Para Asian Games 2018 silver medalist. Sakina’s impairment is a result of the effects of contracting polio as a baby. Jai Deep, who is participating at the Men’s up to 65kg category, is an assistant coach in the Sports Authority of India They will both be in action in Tokyo in their respective final rounds on August 27.