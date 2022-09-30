Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.
After meeting Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Sachin Pilot revealed that her decision would be final on who’d lead Rajasthan Congress “to win the 2023 polls". A few hours after Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, decided not to seek the Congress' presidential candidacy, Pilot landed at Sonia Gandhi's residence.
It was earlier speculated that Sachin Pilot would be Rajasthan CM if Gehlot became Congress president. Rahul Gandhi earlier defended the "one man, one post" theory within the party in line with the "Chintan Shivir" reforms. That was why it was rumoured that Gehlot might have to quit as Rajasthan CM if he was elected as the Congress president.
However, Gehlot earlier expressed regret to Sonia Gandhi and declared he would not run for president. The senior leader made his remarks after meeting with the party's acting leader. Even though Gehlot had earlier said he would, he would not contest for the top post in the party due to the ongoing political crisis in the state.
Several Rajasthan lawmakers who were opposing Pilot to be the next chief minister refused to attend a Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting scheduled at Gehlot's residence.
According to Sachin Pilot, he and Sonia Gandhi had a detailed conversation - which lasted about an hour - on the state's recent developments and shared their opinions on the predicament.
"She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments, my feedback. All of us want to win the 2023 polls (in Rajasthan) by working hard. We'll have to work together," Pilot said.
He added that Sonia Gandhi would make whatever choice was necessary with regard to Rajasthan. He also said that he was confident of making a Congress government in Rajasthan again “through our hard work".
Veteran Congressman Digvijaya Singh earlier declared his intention to run in the forthcoming Congress presidential elections and stated the Nehru-Gandhi family would continue to serve as the party's leadership. Whoever becomes the party president will work under their leadership, he added.
He further said, "Every PCC delegate has the right to contest presidential elections. I have not discussed my nomination with the Nehru-Gandhi family."
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is expected to submit his nomination for the post today.
