Five jawans were killed on Thursday after unidentified terrorists fired at their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Indian Army has since launched a massive operation to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists who are behind this attack. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended in the villages to which the slain soldiers belonged.

Four of the soldiers had hailed from Punjab while another came from Odisha's Puri district. A sixth individual had been seriously injured after the vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack.

"I came to know about the incident at around 7 pm and that Mandeep Singh lost his life. My nephew died due to bullet injury," said the uncle of Mandeep Singh who lost his life in the attack.

“He told me that he is fine and asked me not to worry," recalled the mother of another slain soldier - Lance Naik Kulwant Singh. Sarpanch Gurcharan Singh told news agency ANI that the soldier had been an only son whose father also lost his life in Kargil.

General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of 05 #IndianArmy Bravehearts, Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh & Sep Sewak Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty at #Poonch Sector. https://t.co/7YSI1sEiEb — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile in Odisha hundreds of people waited at Khandayat Sahi village to receive the body of Lance Naik Debashis Biswal. He had gotten married in 2021 and is survived by his wife and a seven-month-old daughter.

"We are pained as well as proud that a son of our soil has been a martyr. He was a great person and takes part in all the events in the village during holidays. He had visited the village barely four months ago," said his cousin Lalit Kishore Nayak.

