'Told me he's fine…': Families mourn as terror attack in Kashmir kills five Army jawans1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit were killed as their vehicle caught fire amid a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Five jawans were killed on Thursday after unidentified terrorists fired at their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Indian Army has since launched a massive operation to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists who are behind this attack. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended in the villages to which the slain soldiers belonged.
