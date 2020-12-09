Five Opposition leaders, including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the ongoing farmers' protests over new farm laws.

"We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are taken back," the Congress leader said.

The Opposition leaders -- Sharad Pawar from NCP, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), D Raja from CPI and TKS Elangovan from DMK -- met among themselves around noon ahead of meeting President Kovind at 5 pm.

Stepping up pressure on the National Democratic Alliance against the three anti-farmer laws, opposition parties met Prez Kovind and demanded that the three laws should be immediately repealed.

The opposition leaders have also alleged that the three farm laws would act as a gateway for corporate to enter agriculture market and farmers would not benefit from these laws. Opposition leaders further said that the Centre was making efforts to scare the protesting farmers and the union government would not succeed.

"We have given a memorandum to the President. We are asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations," CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "There was a request from all opposition parties for in-depth discussion of farm bills & that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted & bills were passed in hurry."

"In this cold, the farmers are on the streets protesting peacefully, expressing their unhappiness. It is the duty of the government to resolve this issue," Pawar added.

The three newly-passed farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

