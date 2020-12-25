Toll collection through FASTag at record high, crosses 80 cr a day: Govt

The toll collection through FASTag first time crossed ₹80 crore per day on 24 December 2020 withrecord 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day, a historical landmark, said government on Friday.

"With more than 2.2 crore FASTag issued till date, adoption of FASTag by the Highway users has seen unprecedented growth. With FASTag being mandatory for vehicles from 1st January 2021, the NHAI has made all necessary arrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at fee plazas," Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

Adoption of FASTag has helped highway users to save time and fuel at the toll plazas, addeed the ministry. The digital transaction has got necessary push through the recent amendment in Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

FASTag is available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas. It is also available online through Amazon, Flip Kart and Snapdeal. The program has partnered with 27 issuer banks and, has included several options to simplify its recharge facility such as Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), UPI, Online payments, My FASTag Mobile App, PayTM, Google Pay and others. In addition, cash recharge facility is also being provided at Point of Sales (PoS) at toll plazas for convenience of users.

FASTag uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provides users a smooth and effortless cross-over at toll plazas without waiting/halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linkedto the bank wallet. "As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the driversand the toll operators. Being an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, FASTag is amore practical and beneficial option," said the ministry.





