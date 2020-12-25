Toll collection through FASTag at record high, crosses 80 cr a day: Govt

FASTag is available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas. It is also available online through Amazon, Flip Kart and Snapdeal. The program has partnered with 27 issuer banks and, has included several options to simplify its recharge facility such as Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), UPI, Online payments, My FASTag Mobile App, PayTM, Google Pay and others. In addition, cash recharge facility is also being provided at Point of Sales (PoS) at toll plazas for convenience of users.