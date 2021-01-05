OPEN APP
Toll collection via FASTag rises to 2,304 crore in December
FASTag was launched in 2016 (MINT_PRINT)

Toll collection via FASTag rises to 2,304 crore in December

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 08:35 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The tag is a part of the government’s larger plan to promote digital payments at toll plaza and decongest national highways, curb pollution, reduce fuel consumption and plug revenue leakages

Toll collection through FASTag grew 9% sequentially in December to reach 2,303.79 crore, National Highways Authority of India said on Tuesday.

The number transactions via electronic toll collection device jumped to 13.84 transactions as compared to 12.48 transactions a month ago. “With more than 2.30 crore FASTag users, it contributes over 75% of the total toll collection," an official statement said.

The tag is a part of the government’s larger plan to promote digital payments at toll plaza and decongest national highways, curb pollution, reduce fuel consumption and plug revenue leakages.

This comes in the backdrop of the government announcing the mandatory rollout of FASTag from January 1, though it has allowed hybrid lanes on national highways till February 15 to avoid inconvenience to people.

The transport ministry had already made the use of FASTag be mandatory in all four wheelers from 1 January, 2021, in its attempt to drive faster adoption of the electronic toll collection. It was already mandatory for registration of all four-wheelers sold in India from December 2017. The transport ministry has also made the use of mandated the use of FASTag for availing new third-party vehicle insurance from 1 April, 2021.

“The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of highways users and other stakeholders led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of transaction at the toll plazas. In order to achieve 100% e-tolling, all toll payments shall be made through FASTag from 15 Feb 2021," the statement said.

