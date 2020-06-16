MUMBAI : Toll collection on India’s highways has picked up in June after a nearly three-month slump as the government eased restrictions on movement of goods across states.

Industry experts estimate that highway traffic and toll revenues have recovered to 70-75% of pre-covid levels as India emerges from one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns.

“We’re seeing a nearly 75% return of normal traffic numbers on our assets," a leading infrastructure developer said on condition of anonymity. “Toll revenues depend on the kind of traffic combinations, passenger or commercial traffic. The roads where we see more commercial traffic, revenues have picked up faster. Passenger numbers are still a fraction of what they used to be before the lockdown."

Sealing of inter-state borders and even districts in some states to stem the spread of the virus had severely curtailed goods movement during the lockdown, leading to dwindling toll collections for road developers. The lifting of nearly all restrictions on goods movement within the country has boosted toll collections, although an improvement in India’s external trade will be key for a full recovery.

“There is an uptick on freight movement on highways," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, director and practice leader-transport and logistics, Crisil Infrastructure Advisory. “Domestic freight movement accounted for the bulk of highway traffic, so that part is recovering well. Passenger traffic has fully washed out; even with restrictions on passenger movement being relaxed, we’re not seeing this pick-up yet."

While consolidated traffic or toll revenue numbers aren’t available for the year to March, government and private road operators generated about ₹24,400 crore in toll revenues in the previous fiscal. Analysts estimate it had risen to nearly ₹25,300 crore in FY20.

A report by credit ratings agency Crisil in early May estimated that the private sector would lose toll revenue of ₹3,450-3,700 crore between March and June, assuming a 90% revenue loss in April, 60-75% in May and 30-40% for June.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the largest public owner of road assets, is expected to incur a loss of ₹2,100-2200 crore over the same period, Crisil said.

“The scope for a clawback is in exim (export-import) cargo. Cargo volumes at ports have fallen 25-30% in May," Padmanabhan said. “About 75-80% of this cargo used to move through roads and the rest through rail. This part of highway traffic is yet to pick up, particularly on the Mumbai-Delhi stretch and near major container ports in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Passenger tolls don’t contribute much towards highway toll revenues; so the recovery in toll revenues for road developers will track the recovery in freight movement."

To be sure, even as toll revenues have seen a recovery, road developers are uncertain about how long it will take to see a complete recovery

