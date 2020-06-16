Toll collections enter fast lane as curbs ease, state borders open

“The scope for a clawback is in exim (export-import) cargo. Cargo volumes at ports have fallen 25-30% in May," Padmanabhan said. “About 75-80% of this cargo used to move through roads and the rest through rail. This part of highway traffic is yet to pick up, particularly on the Mumbai-Delhi stretch and near major container ports in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Passenger tolls don’t contribute much towards highway toll revenues; so the recovery in toll revenues for road developers will track the recovery in freight movement."