NEW DELHI : Toll collections for the FY22 to suffer a cut of 100 bps because of the Omicron spread in the country, according to ICRA ratings.

The recent surge of infections and the subsequent localized lockdowns restrict the movement of passenger vehicle (PV) which accounts for 20-25 percent of traffic at the toll projects. The minimal movement of people adversely impacts the PV traffic and the bus categories, as witnessed during the second wave of Covid-19.

Mr. Vinay Kumar, Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said that the FastAG collections peaked at Rs. 3679 crores for December 2021, a growth of 12% on a month-on-month (mom) basis as compared to November 2021. Restricted people movement owing to the third wave of pandemic is likely to affect the toll collections in the range of 7.5% and 23.5% on M-o-M basis in January and February 2022 respectively and recover thereafter. The recovery is expected to be quicker than what was observed during the second wave.

The toll collections will be supported by commercial vehicles as manufacturing, construction activities and movement of goods are permitted.

He further added that the toll collections are expected to witness 11-13% growth in FY2022 as against ICRA’s earlier expectation of 12-14% growth. In FY2023, the benefit of 13.56% December WPI is expected to result in 14-15% growth in toll collections for FY2023 on the back of 5-6% traffic growth.

