Toll collections for FY22 to suffer a cut of 100 bps because of Omicron spread: ICRA

Mr. Vinay Kumar, Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said that the FastAG collections peaked at Rs. 3679 crores for December 2021, a growth of 12% on a month-on-month (mom) basis as compared to November 2021. Restricted people movement owing to the third wave of pandemic is likely to affect the toll collections in the range of 7.5% and 23.5% on M-o-M basis in January and February 2022 respectively and recover thereafter. The recovery is expected to be quicker than what was observed during the second wave.

