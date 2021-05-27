Toll collections to pick up from June: Icra

“With fall in number of Covid cases from third week of May 2021, the States are expected to relax the lockdown restrictions in a gradual manner. We expect the toll collections to ramp-up from June onwards. Despite hitting a speed breaker in the form of second wave of Covid; toll road projects are expected to witness low teen revenue growth in FY2022 on the back of low base and inflation linked increase in toll rates," said Rajeshwar Burla, co-group head and vice president, corporate ratings at Icra in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}