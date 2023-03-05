People travelling through National Highways(NHs) and Expressways may have to shell out more from next month as the toll rates will be likely increased by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from 1 April. According to a report published by Hindi daily Hindustan , the toll rates will be likely increased from a range of 5% to 10%.

Toll Tax Policy on National Highways

As per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the fee rates is to be revised every year with effect from 1st April. Policy decisions on specific toll issues are being taken from time to time depending upon requirements.

The Ministry of Road Transport will look into the proposals by the last week of this month and may approve the rates after due consideration. The report further states that the Toll rates for cars and light vehicles will go up by five per cent and for other heavy vehicles it is likely to go up by up to 10 per cent.

It is being told that toll rates will also be increased on the recently commissioned Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

At present, the toll is being charged at ₹2.19 per kilometer on the section of the newly opened Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will be increased by about 10 per cent.

The number of vehicles on the expressway is increasing rapidly. At present, about 20 thousand vehicles are plying on the expressway every day, whose number is likely to increase to 50 to 60 thousand in the next six months.

On the other hand, toll rates of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Meerut Expressway is also likely to be increased.

The facility of a monthly pass that is given to the people living in the area of 20 kilometers of the toll plaza which is usually cheaper is also expected to rise by 10%.

As per National Highways Fee Rules 2008, there is no such provision for exemption to persons residing within a certain radius of user fee plaza. However, the facility of monthly pass at the rate of ₹315 per month for the financial year 2022-23 for unlimited trips though a fee plaza is available to a person owning a vehicle registered for non commercial purposes and residing within 20 kilometers from the fee plaza as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, provided a service road or alternative road is not available for use. In addition, this provision is not applicable in case of closed user fee collection system.