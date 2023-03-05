Toll tax likely to be increased from next month, travelling on NHs and Expressway to get expensive2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 03:01 PM IST
- Toll tax: The Ministry of Road Transport will look into the proposals by the last week of this month and may approve the rates after due consideration
People travelling through National Highways(NHs) and Expressways may have to shell out more from next month as the toll rates will be likely increased by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from 1 April. According to a report published by Hindi daily Hindustan, the toll rates will be likely increased from a range of 5% to 10%.
