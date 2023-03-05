As per National Highways Fee Rules 2008, there is no such provision for exemption to persons residing within a certain radius of user fee plaza. However, the facility of monthly pass at the rate of ₹315 per month for the financial year 2022-23 for unlimited trips though a fee plaza is available to a person owning a vehicle registered for non commercial purposes and residing within 20 kilometers from the fee plaza as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, provided a service road or alternative road is not available for use. In addition, this provision is not applicable in case of closed user fee collection system.