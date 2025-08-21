Toll tax on Indian Army: Are soldiers exempt from toll tax in India? Check what the rules say

Toll Tax on Indian Army Personnel: Questions may arise over the facilities and exemptions provided to the soldiers who are deployed day and night in the service of the country. One such question is whether army personnel have to pay toll tax. It is typically believed that soldiers are completely exempt from toll, but the reality is a little different. Here's what the rules say —

Soldiers on duty get an exemption A soldier on duty, travelling in a government vehicle, does not have to pay toll tax, according to the Indian Tolls (Army and Air Force) Act, 1901. In such a scenario, soldiers will be required to show their identity card and duty-related document at the toll plaza.

No exemption on private vehicles Soldiers travelling in their personal vehicles when not on duty must pay toll tax like ordinary citizens. Exemption is not automatically granted by merely presenting the army card. This requirement is explicitly specified in the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008.

What documents are required for exemption? To get an exemption from the toll tax, soldiers will be required to show the following documents —

Duty Order or Transit Pass

Unit authorisation letter

Valid ID (like Army ID) If these documents are available and the journey is for official work, toll tax is not levied. Please note that retired soldiers do not receive any toll exemptions. Although many people may request such an exemption as a sign of respect, there is currently no such rule in place.

What is toll tax? Toll tax is a fee paid for using interstate expressways, bridges, tunnels, and national or state highways. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) oversees the entire road network in India, including toll policies and systems.