Tollywood Actor Samrat Mukherjee arrested after his car hits motorcycle, rider taken to hospital

Samrat Mukherjee's car hit a motorcyclist, causing him to lose consciousness. The motorcyclist was transferred to SSKM Hospital, and Mukherjee was arrested.

PTI
Published20 Aug 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. Police said they are investigating the matter.
Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. Police said they are investigating the matter.(Getty Images)

Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested by police early Tuesday after his car hit a motorcycle in the Behala area of the city.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old resident of Vidyasagar Colony in Behala was initially taken to M R Bangur Hospital. He was then transferred to SSKM Hospital.

"The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter," police said.

"It was 12:30 am when I was returning home. I saw a car coming from the wrong side at high speed. The car hit me, and I lost consciousness," the motorcyclist said.

Local people said Mukherjee was driving from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge when he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the motorcycle. After the collision, Mukherjee's car crashed into a nearby house, damaging its boundary wall.

