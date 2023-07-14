'Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning - Part One' has witnessed a slight drop in the box office collection on Day 2, July 13. Estimates indicate that the film earned ₹9 crore on its second day, taking the total collection to ₹21.30 crore across all languages.

Despite the drop in the second day collection, the movie is expected to perform well over the weekend. It had 25,000 advance bookings for the opening weekend, approximately 12,000 tickets were sold for the opening day, reported India Today.

The movie had a successful start at the box office in India despite its release on a non-holiday Wednesday (July 12). This marks the biggest double-digit Hollywood opening of 2023 in India. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has garnered positive reviews from critics and is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The opening day collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One have surpassed the previous instalment in the franchise, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which earned ₹9.25 crore nett on its opening day and went on to make around Rs. 80 crore overall.

Internationally, the film is expected to perform well, with projections of earning around $85 million to $95 million in North America and $160 million internationally within its first five days of release, resulting in a global opening of $250 million. However, it will face competition from other highly anticipated films such as Oppenheimer and Barbie, set to release on July 21.

In terms of Indian box office comparisons, Dead Reckoning Part One's opening day collections are at par with Fast X, featuring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, which also debuted with ₹12.50 crores. Dead Reckoning Part One surpassed the opening day collections of other popular Hollywood films released this year, including John Wick: Chapter 4 ( ₹10 crore), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ( ₹9 crore), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (approximately ₹7.30 crore), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ( ₹2 crores), reported Indian Express.

Alongside Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, the movie features Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, Mission: Impossible 7– Dead Reckoning Part One is action-packed spy film with thrilling narrative.