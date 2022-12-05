Tomar inaugurates integrated ‘Agriculture Investment Portal’

Speaking at a meeting with the co-chairperson of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda French Gates, the minister said that the government has full focus on promoting women farmers in the country.
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the integrated ‘Agriculture Investment Portal’ on Monday.
Tomar added that there are many challenges in the agriculture sector. “The number of small farmers is more in the country. The government believes that if their strength increases, as a result, the agriculture sector will improve and production will also increase."
He said that traditional farming methods used to run in the agriculture sector in India. “Now in the current perspective there is a need for investment in the agriculture sector. In view of this, the government has initiated many reforms, and incorporated technology in agriculture. To ensure the eligible farmers are provided aid with transparency, the digital agriculture mission has also started in the country."
The minister added that with the aim to further increase investment in agriculture, the government has allocated a special package of over ₹1.5 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. “Work on these provisions has started, including the Rs. 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Once these are implemented, the Indian agriculture sector will be rejuvenated."
Tomar said that a large number of women are also working in the agriculture sector in India. “To increase their number and for their continuous progress, the union ministry of rural development is also running a scheme for the empowerment of women farmers, in which the ministry of agriculture is partnering. At the same time, the ministry of agriculture spends a certain part of its budget for the upliftment of women farmers."
He added that the ‘Krishi Nivesh Portal’ (Agriculture Investment Portal) will prove to be a milestone in terms of investment in the agriculture sector. “It will be a centralized one stop portal for agri-investors to avail benefits of various government schemes implemented by various departments related to agriculture and allied sectors. This portal would prove to be handy for the investors, they would get a lot of help from it."
During the meeting, Melinda Gates said that there should be maximum involvement of women farmers. “The Foundation is working in many countries and has a good experience in India."
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.