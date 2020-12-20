Tomar's open letter to farmers translated in regional languages

An eight-page open letter by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed to farmers, which earlier released earlier this week in Hindi, is being translated in various vernacular languages in a bid to reach out to more and more people.

Sources told ANI that the letter which was written primarily for Hindi will now be circulated among the farming community across the country so that they can understand the issues in detail in a language familiar to them.

"As many don't read or write Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, demand has come from states to translate it in English first, and later to the vernacular languages spoken in various states respectively," sources close to ANI said.

To ensure that the government's intentions and facts regarding the new agriculture laws reach every farmer across the country, even in non-Hindi speaking states like West Bengal, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka or Kerala, Tomar's letter is being translated into vernacular languages.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier written an open letter to the farmers on three farm laws cautioning the protestors against being used by opposition parties.

The Minister while explaining the farm laws passed by Parliament this year has also tried to bust the 'myths' being propagated around the new laws.

In the second part of the letter, the Minister had appealed to the farming community not fall for anti-national forces trying to destabilise the country by using the agitation. The Minister had said that the same people are hiding behind farmers and directly or indirectly promoting unrest for their political interests.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to read the contents of agro-reform laws that are easily available on the NaMo app.

In a tweet earlier this morning, the prime minister wrote, "There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely"

There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module’s Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/BHfE4F410k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

He also shared the link to the app along with the tweet.

Justifying that the laws should not be rejected before understanding them clearly, the Prime Minister said on Friday, farm laws have not been introduced overnight, over the last 20 to 30 years, the Centre and State Governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Modi was speaking at a farmers' conference in Madhya Pradesh.

"Farmers of the country, farmers' organizations, agricultural experts, agricultural economists, agricultural scientists, progressive farmers of our country have also been continuously demanding improvement in the agricultural sector," he added.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

