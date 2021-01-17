Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday reiterated the government's stand on the three agri laws and urged the protesting farm leaders to be open for a clause by clause discussion.

"Now that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these laws, then there is no question of being stubborn," Tomar told reporters before leaving for his home constituency of Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Tomar's statement comes two days ahead of the tenth round of government-farmer meeting, which is scheduled for 19 January.

The government has said that they are ready to discuss the farmers' apprehensions about the laws and mandi, as well as change on the controversial clauses of the reforms.

However, farmers have maintained that they will stay put at their protest sites until the laws are repealed and legal status for MSP guaranteed.

The farmers have been agitating at various points of the Delhi border since 26 November 2020. Nine rounds of talks since then have been unsuccessful in resolving the stalemate on the farm laws that were passed by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September last year.

Here are the key updates of day 52 of the farmers' protest:

Farmers to go ahead with tractor march

The protesting farmers' unions said on Sunday that they will go ahead with their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, union leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful. There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors."

Ludhiana farmers to join Delhi protests

Punjab farmers have left from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor parade on Republic Day as a mark of protest against the farm laws.

"We are leaving for Delhi with our tractors and will continue to do so till January 24. Around 11 thousand tractors will be making a move to Delhi from Ludhiana itself. In total, one lakh tractors will participate in the Republic Day tractor parade from Ludhiana, Amritsar, Faridkot, and Bhatinda districts," said a farmer.

SC hearing on tractor rally

The government had moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers on 26 January.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde will hear the application on 18 January along with pleas raising the issue of farmers protesting at the national capital borders.

On 12 January, the apex court agreed to hear the application of the government and posted it for hearing on 18 January.

Prepared to protest till May 2024: Farmers

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said farmers are prepared to protest against the Centre's new farm laws "till May 2024", and termed the ongoing agitation by peasants at Delhi borders as an "ideological revolution".

The next Lok Sabha elections in the country will be due around April-May 2024.

NIA notices to protesters

Punjab Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday slammed the Union government over notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the farmers and those lending support to the farmers' protest.

"The farmer who feeds the entire nation with his blood, sweat and toil cannot be cowed down by such empty threats which would prove to be very costly for the ruling dispensation in New Delhi," said the Congress leader.

The farmers also alleged that NIA is filing cases against those supporting the ongoing protest against agri laws.





