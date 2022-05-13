This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
People who are infected with the virus develop rashes, and they can suffer from tiredness, joint pain, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, high fever, and body ache.
With Kerala reporting 82 cases, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also stepped up vigil. Since the outbreak of the viral infection, officials have been deployed at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to screen people coming from the neighbouring state. Similarly, the Karnataka government ordered the health officials of the districts bordering Kerala - Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagara and Mysuru - to increase surveillance. However, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there is no need to panic about reports of tomato flu spreading in Kerala.
"Though some symptoms are similar to COVID-19, the tomato flu has nothing to do with COVID-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also. There is no need to panic as the authorities have been asked to remain alert. Moreover, the tomato flu is endemic to Kerala," Sudhakar said.
The disease, whose symptoms are very similar to Chikungunya, spreads through contact. Here is all that you need to know.
What is Tomato fever?
It is a kind of viral fever that spreads mostly among children, below the age of 5, through contact. The flu causes red blisters and that is how it got its name.
What are the symptoms of Tomato fever?
People who are infected with the virus develop rashes, and they can suffer from tiredness, joint pain, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, high fever, and body ache.
Is it contagious? What is its treatment?
Yes, it is contagious and spreads through contact.
If someone is infected, then it is extremely necessary for them to remain in isolation. Utensils, clothes and other items used by the infected persons must be sanitised to prevent the flu from spreading.
It is essential to prevent children from scratching the blisters caused by the flu. Proper rest and hygiene is also advised.
