Tomato flu has currently taken the limelight in the state. Getting its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes, the disease is a rare viral flu that causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday asked citizens to not panic about reports of tomato flu in neighbouring Kerala while instructing authorities in the border district remain vigilant in controlling its spread.
Sudhakar said, "Though some symptoms are similar to COVID-19, the tomato flu has nothing to do with COVID-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also. There is no need to panic as the authorities have been asked to remain alert. Moreover, the tomato flu is endemic to Kerala," as per a PTI report.
Tomato flu has currently taken the limelight in the state. Getting its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes, the disease is a rare viral flu that causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration. In Kerala, currently, tomato fever affects children under the age of five.
As said, the main symptom of the flu is large blisters the size of tomatoes which are red in colour.
Among other symptoms are - high fever, body ache, joint swelling, and fatigue - much like chikungunya.
In Kerala, causes of the tomato flu have currently been reported in regions of Aryankavu, Anchal, and Neduvathur. Following this, the border districts of Karnataka - Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagara, and Mysuru - have been directed to keep a vigil on daily travelers from Kerala.
Also, authorities are directed to monitor children for any of the aforementioned signs and symptoms in OPDs of Health Institutions.
Directions are also given to inform the State IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) section immediately if any cases with such symptoms are detected. Further, the DHOs of districts concerned and other districts too are directed by the Commissioner of Health to ensure surveillance.
