Government issues advisory to states on tomato flu:

India's central government earlier this week issued an advisory to states on the Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), which is now commonly known as Tomato Flu. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that Tomato Flu was first identified in the Kollam district of Kerala on May 6 and as of July 26, more than 82 children younger than five years with the infection have been reported by the local government hospitals. The other affected areas of Kerala are Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur. While this endemic viral illness triggered an alert to the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, according to news agency ANI report.