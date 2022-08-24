Tomato flu not related to Covid-19, monkeypox, dengue and chikungunya: Centre

The name "Tomato Flu" comes from the main symptom of this disease, the tomato-shaped blisters on several body parts. The blisters start as red-coloured small blisters and resemble tomatoes when they enlarge. Primary symptoms observed in children with Tomato Flu are similar to those of other viral infections, which include fever, rashes, and pain in joints. Rashes on the skin can also lead to skin irritation. As with other viral infections, symptoms also include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms.