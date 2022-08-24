Tomato flu not related to Covid-19, monkeypox, dengue and chikungunya: Centre

Tomato flu is a self-limiting illness targeting mostly young children aged 1-10 years and immune-compromised adults. No specific drug exists to treat the disease
With the surge in Tomato flu cases in the country, the Central government has sent some advisories to the states about the disease.
The Centre said that Tomato flue is not all related to SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), monkeypox, dengue, and/or chikungunya. In fact, the flu is a self-limiting illness targeting mostly young children aged 1-10 years and immune-compromised adults. No specific drug exists to treat the disease. The best prevention is the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitization of the surrounding, the advisory noted.
Tomato Flu virus shows symptoms similar to other viral infections (fever, fatigue, body aches & rashes on the skin). A patient infected with the disease should be isolated for 5-7 days from the onset of any symptom to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.
Tomato Flu origin
Tomato flu is also known as HFMD (Hand Foot & Mouth Disease). It was first identified in Kollam, Kerala on May 6, 2022. This endemic viral illness triggered an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Tomato flue symptoms
The name "Tomato Flu" comes from the main symptom of this disease, the tomato-shaped blisters on several body parts. The blisters start as red-coloured small blisters and resemble tomatoes when they enlarge. Primary symptoms observed in children with Tomato Flu are similar to those of other viral infections, which include fever, rashes, and pain in joints. Rashes on the skin can also lead to skin irritation. As with other viral infections, symptoms also include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms.
HFMD is characterized by fever, sores in the mouth, and a skin rash. It begins with mild fever, poor appetite, malaise, and often a sore throat. One or two days after the fever begins, small red spots appear which changes to blister and then to ulcers. The sores are usually located on the tongue, gums, inside of the cheeks, palms, and soles.
Over 80 children younger than 5 years with the infection have been reported by local government hospitals in Kerala so far. Additionally, 26 children (aged 1-9 years) were reported as having the disease in Odisha by RMRC Bhubaneswar. To date, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Odisha, no other regions in India have reported the disease in their State/UT by the virus.
Tomato flu treatment
HFMD occurs mainly in children under 10 years of age, but it can occur in adults too. There are no disease-specific medications available. Treatment is similar to other viral infections i.e. isolation, rest, plenty of fluids, and a hot water sponge for relief of irritation and rashes. Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments are required.
Isolation should be followed for 5-7 days from the onset of any symptom to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.
The best solution for prevention is the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitization of the surrounding necessities and environment as well as preventing the infected child from sharing toys, clothes, food, or other items with other non-infected children.
Tomato flu and mouth soaring
The infection's most common symptom is mouth soar. However, health care providers can usually tell the difference between Tomato flu and other causes of mouth sores by considering the patient's age, the symptoms reported by the patient or parent, and the appearance of the rash and/or sores.
Samples from the throat or stool can be sent to a laboratory to test for isolating the virus involved in causing the illness, which may take 2-4 weeks to obtain the laboratory results.
On Sample collection, the Health Ministry said throat or nasopharyngeal samples can be collected within 48 hours of illness. Fecal samples should be collected within 48 hours of illness.
