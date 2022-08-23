Tomato flu, the rare viral infection:

It is important to note that the rare viral infection, which got its name on the basis of the eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually enlarges to the size of a tomato, is currently in an "endemic state," according to the PTI report. While the study explained that even though considered the infection is considered to be non-life-threatening, a vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks, especially on the back of the dreadful experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.