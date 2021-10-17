The prices of vegetables like tomato and onion have increased in the city''s wholesale and retail markets, owing to crop damages in Karnataka and Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall and high fuel rates, according to the vegetable traders.

"The price of tomatoes in wholesale is ₹60 per kg. Rain has disrupted the production and supply chain plus increased price of petrol and diesel also plays a role in surge" says a vendor from Gazipur vegetable market to news agency ANI.

They said the price rise in the wholesale rates of vegetables was between ₹10 and ₹15 per kg; while in retail market, it was around ₹15-20 per kg.

Vegetable traders indicated that these consumables may get dearer in coming weeks if similar situation continues.

A vegetable seller in Greater Kailash-1, Monu Paswan, said good-quality tomatos were being sold at ₹55-60 per kg while the rates of onion were around ₹50-55 per kg.

"The rates have increased in past one week because of less supply. We are purchasing vegetables at higher rates in wholesale markets so the ripple effect is seen in retail markets as well," Paswan said.

S P Gupta, chairman of Ghazipur Wholesale Vegetable and Fruit Market, said wholesale prices of staple vegetables such as onion and tomato have increased by about ₹10-15 per kg due to the lack of supply of these vegetables.

He said that most of the onion and tomato come to the national capital from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

"Due to heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra, crops of onion and tomato got damaged there. It resulted in reduction in supply, hence the rates have increased.

"Now, wholesale price of onion is at around ₹40 per kg, while the rate of tomato is ₹900 per crate weighing 25 kg," Gupta told PTI.

He added that normally, wholesale prices of onion used to be around ₹20-25 per kg at the Ghazipur mandi. Similarly, the wholesale rates of tomato used to be in the range of ₹16- ₹20 per kg which are now ₹35-36 per kg, he said.

Gupta further said that currently, onion is primarily being supplied in Delhi from Indore.

A wholesale trader in Okhla Mandi, Haji Yamin said the rates of tomato and onion have increased by about ₹20 per kg.

He said that earlier, the wholesale prices of onion in Okhla Mandi were at around ₹20 per kg, which have now been doubled.

Another trader at Okhla Mandi, Mohammad Ibrar, said that similar was the situation with tomato as it is now being sold at a wholesale price of ₹30-40 per kg, while earlier its price was ₹15-20 per kg.

Traders also said that apart from rains in southern Indian states, the rise in fuel prices was also making vegetables dearer due to enhanced transportation cost.

Yamin said that due to rains in southern Indian states, crops got damaged; so, rates of those items have increased here. But, this is not the sole reason behind this state of affair.

"Due to increasing rates of fuel prices, especially diesel, the cost of transportation of vegetables have gone up. So, coupled with the shortage in supply, the enhanced transportation cost is now showing its impact by making vegetables dearer in wholesale as well as retail markets," he said.

*With inputs from agencies

