Tomato prices down 29% over last month: Govt
As market arrivals increased with the arrival of monsoon, the average retail price of tomatoes throughout all of India decreased by 29% from the previous month, the consumer affairs ministry reported on July 19. According to a statement, the retail price of onions is likewise generally under control and is currently 9% lower than it was the previous year.

The ministry's records show that on July 19, the average retail price for tomatoes across all of India was lower than it had been a month earlier, at 37.35 per kg. The d iata ndicated that, on July 19, the average retail price for onions throughout all of India was 25.78 per kg.

The current year saw the government accumulate the largest-ever reserve stock of onions, totaling 2.50 lakh tonnes, according to the ministry. Despite a record production of 317.03 lakh tonnes recorded by the agriculture ministry, the mandi price of onions has not crashed this year thanks in part to the buffer purchases, it was stated.

Targeted open market sales will be used to release stocks, which will then be made available to states/UTs and government organisations for supplies through retail shops. In order to increase overall availability, open market releases will be concentrated in states and cities where prices have increased over the past month as well as in strategic mandis.

"The onion stocks from the buffer will be released in a calibrated and targeted manner during the lean months (August-December) to moderate price rise," the ministry said.

Earlier, farmers in Coimbatore were dismayed by the sharp decline in pricing and dropped one tonne of tomatoes on the highway on July 18. They dumped the tomatoes when no purchasers showed up to purchase the crop and the procurement price dropped to 50 for a carton of 15 kg.

However, the decline in prices has prompted many farmers to sell to consumers directly for 10 per kg rather than going through intermediaries or market agents. In Dharmapuri, tomato cultivation spans 9,300 acres. Over 60 tonnes are produced annually on average in the district. Farmers have rented automobiles and are selling it door to door as a result of declining procurement prices.

(With PTI inputs)

