Tomato prices down 29% over last month: Govt2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 08:49 PM IST
As per the government data, the all-India average retail price of tomato was down 29% over the last month.
As market arrivals increased with the arrival of monsoon, the average retail price of tomatoes throughout all of India decreased by 29% from the previous month, the consumer affairs ministry reported on July 19. According to a statement, the retail price of onions is likewise generally under control and is currently 9% lower than it was the previous year.