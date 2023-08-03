Tomato prices expected to reach ₹300/kg in coming days: Report1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Tomato prices in Delhi surge to ₹250/kg, could reach ₹300/kg, causing dissatisfaction and higher retail inflation.
In Delhi, tomato prices have again surged to ₹250 per kilogram. The widely used vegetable in Indian kitchens is sold at ₹220 per kg in the wholesale market, owing to which retail prices can also go up. Mother Dairy also sold tomatoes at ₹259 per kg on Wednesday.
