In Delhi, tomato prices have again surged to ₹250 per kilogram. The widely used vegetable in Indian kitchens is sold at ₹220 per kg in the wholesale market, owing to which retail prices can also go up. Mother Dairy also sold tomatoes at ₹259 per kg on Wednesday.

Wholesale traders said that tomato prices can also go up to ₹300 per kilogram in the coming days, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Kaushik, a member of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) informed that wholesalers dealing in vegetables are currently facing losses due to a ‘drastic’ fall in the sale of tomatoes, capsicum, and other seasonal vegetable.

Speaking to PTI, Sanjai Bhagat, an Azadpur Mandi wholesaler said that there is a lot of difficulty in the transportation of vegetables due to landslides and heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. The hill state witnessed incessant rainfall, resulting in damage to crops.

"It takes 6 to 8 hours more than usual in the exportation of vegetables from the producers due to which the price of tomato might reach nearly ₹300 per kilogram. The quality of vegetables has also come down," Bhagat said.

Anil Malhotra, a member of the Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) also asserted that the supply and demand for tomatoes are low in the market, leading to more difficulties for vendors.

"Vendors are facing difficulties like late exportation of vegetables, deterioration of quality. Moreover, customers have been refusing to buy vegetables like tomatoes, capsicum, cauliflower, and cabbage," Malhotra told PTI.

The rise in prices of essential commodities like onions, beans, carrots, ginger, chillies, and tomatoes is not only causing dissatisfaction among voters ahead of upcoming state elections, but it is also expected to contribute to higher retail inflation.

In fact, retail inflation is projected to reach a seven-month peak in July due to these costlier staples. This surge in inflation is likely to limit the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) ability to lower interest rates during this year.

