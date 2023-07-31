Tomato prices skyrocket in Tamil Nadu, reaching ₹200/kg

Tomato prices skyrocket in Tamil Nadu, reaching ₹200/kg2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:23 AM IST
According to traders' predictions, there is a possibility that tomato prices may continue to rise and reach ₹250 per kilogram within the next week.
The people of Tamil Nadu are experiencing ongoing difficulties due to the soaring prices of tomatoes. This was evident on Sunday when the wholesale cost of the vegetable reached ₹200 per kilogram in the state capital and several towns.
