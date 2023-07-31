comScore
Tomato prices skyrocket in Tamil Nadu, reaching ₹200/kg
Tomato prices skyrocket in Tamil Nadu, reaching ₹200/kg

 2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:23 AM IST Livemint

According to traders' predictions, there is a possibility that tomato prices may continue to rise and reach ₹250 per kilogram within the next week.

Nagpur: Tomatoes being sold at a market, in Nagpur, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tomato prices have soared across India with retail price crossing Rs. 100/kg in many parts of the country. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Nagpur: Tomatoes being sold at a market, in Nagpur, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Tomato prices have soared across India with retail price crossing Rs. 100/kg in many parts of the country. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The people of Tamil Nadu are experiencing ongoing difficulties due to the soaring prices of tomatoes. This was evident on Sunday when the wholesale cost of the vegetable reached 200 per kilogram in the state capital and several towns.

As reported by IANS, “The scarcity of tomatoes at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai is the primary factor responsible for the steep surge in prices", said P.V. Ahmad, a wholesale vegetable dealer at the Koyambedu market.

He further added IANS, "The reduced supply of tomatoes from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh is attributed to significant crop losses caused by intermittent rainfall in those regions. The heavy rains resulted in a complete crop failure, leading to the current shortage of tomatoes and consequent price hike in the market."

Also Read: When Will We Get CHEAPER Tomatoes? Tomato Crisis EXPOSED! | Mint Explains

According to traders' predictions, there is a possibility that tomato prices may continue to rise and reach 250 per kilogram within the next week.

P. Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants Association, said, “This is the first time since the opening of this market that the price of tomatoes has touched 200 per kilogram. This is unprecedented."

He added, "We were expecting the rates to get steady by July 20 but sudden rain has led to the loss of crops and more than 50 per cent of tomatoes cultivated in Andhra and Karnataka have been lost due to the rain."

At 200 per kilogram in the wholesale market, tomatoes were being sold in specific retail stores at a slightly lower price of 185 per kilogram.

Also Read: Agriculture ministry in talks to take over tomato, onion, potato scheme

Kuppusaamy, a vegetable seller in Pammal, Chennai told, "We are selling tomatoes at less than the rates that we buy as we want to avoid wastage."The sale volume has also decreased drastically and people are not buying tomatoes and instead focusing on other vegetables.

Currently, NCCF is sourcing tomatoes from the major producing states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, PTI reported.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, the all-India average retail price of tomatoes were ruling at 123.49 per kg till July 29, with maximum rate was 193 per kg, while minimum was 29 per kg.

Tomato was ruling at 167 per kg in Delhi, at 155 per kg in Mumbai, and at 133 per kg in Chennai on July 29, the data showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:23 AM IST
