Tomato prices skyrocket in Tamil Nadu, reaching ₹200/kg

The people of Tamil Nadu are experiencing ongoing difficulties due to the soaring prices of tomatoes . This was evident on Sunday when the wholesale cost of the vegetable reached ₹200 per kilogram in the state capital and several towns.

As reported by IANS, “The scarcity of tomatoes at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai is the primary factor responsible for the steep surge in prices", said P.V. Ahmad, a wholesale vegetable dealer at the Koyambedu market.

He further added IANS, "The reduced supply of tomatoes from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh is attributed to significant crop losses caused by intermittent rainfall in those regions. The heavy rains resulted in a complete crop failure, leading to the current shortage of tomatoes and consequent price hike in the market."

According to traders' predictions, there is a possibility that tomato prices may continue to rise and reach ₹250 per kilogram within the next week.

P. Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants Association, said, “This is the first time since the opening of this market that the price of tomatoes has touched ₹200 per kilogram. This is unprecedented."

He added, "We were expecting the rates to get steady by July 20 but sudden rain has led to the loss of crops and more than 50 per cent of tomatoes cultivated in Andhra and Karnataka have been lost due to the rain."

At ₹200 per kilogram in the wholesale market, tomatoes were being sold in specific retail stores at a slightly lower price of ₹185 per kilogram.

Kuppusaamy, a vegetable seller in Pammal, Chennai told, "We are selling tomatoes at less than the rates that we buy as we want to avoid wastage."The sale volume has also decreased drastically and people are not buying tomatoes and instead focusing on other vegetables.

Currently, NCCF is sourcing tomatoes from the major producing states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, PTI reported.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, the all-India average retail price of tomatoes were ruling at ₹123.49 per kg till July 29, with maximum rate was ₹193 per kg, while minimum was ₹29 per kg.

Tomato was ruling at ₹167 per kg in Delhi, at ₹155 per kg in Mumbai, and at ₹133 per kg in Chennai on July 29, the data showed.

(With inputs from agencies)