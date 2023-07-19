'Tomatoes are the new gold..,' Uorfi Javed stuns internet with tomato earrings1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed has garnered attention by wearing tomato earrings in a statement about rising tomato prices in India. She humorously referred to them as the 'new gold'. Actor Suniel Shetty also expressed concern about tomato prices.
Uorfi Javed, the actor and social media personality, has once again captivated the internet with her unique fashion sense.
