Business News/ News / India/  'Tomatoes are the new gold..,' Uorfi Javed stuns internet with tomato earrings

'Tomatoes are the new gold..,' Uorfi Javed stuns internet with tomato earrings

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Livemint

Actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed has garnered attention by wearing tomato earrings in a statement about rising tomato prices in India. She humorously referred to them as the 'new gold'. Actor Suniel Shetty also expressed concern about tomato prices.

Uorfi Javed's latest Instagram post showcases her style with tomato earrings.

Uorfi Javed, the actor and social media personality, has once again captivated the internet with her unique fashion sense.

In her latest Instagram post, she made a statement about the escalating prices of tomatoes in the country by wearing them as earrings and humorously referred to them as the 'new gold'.

In a recent Instagram video, Uorfi Javed showcased her creative fashion choice, wearing tomato earrings while playfully munching on a tomato. Her post was captioned, “Tomatoes are the new gold."

Also Read: Govt taps farmers as tomato prices soar

In addition to the video, Uorfi Javed shared pictures of herself donning the tomato earrings, along with screenshots of news reports highlighting the surging prices of tomatoes. One of the screenshots featured actor Suniel Shetty's comment on the matter.

Earlier this week, Suniel Shetty voiced his apprehension about the increasing tomato prices in India and mentioned that he has been compelled to reduce his consumption of tomatoes. Suniel, who is not only an actor but also a restaurateur, shared that he grows a variety of fruits and vegetables at his Khandala farmhouse.

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Suniel Shetty elaborated on his preference for buying fresh produce from apps, stating that the prices of vegetables and fruits on these platforms can be surprisingly lower compared to physical shops and markets. He expressed astonishment at the price difference and highlighted the affordability and cost-effectiveness of purchasing through mobile applications.

Shetty had said, "I am also a restaurateur, and I’ve always bargained for best prices. But with the rising prices of tomatoes, people have had to compromise on taste and quality. I have too (compromised)."

Also Read: Centre provides relief to retail tomato customers amid soaring prices. Get tomatoes at 80 per kg in THESE cities

Meanwhile, the prices of tomatoes, a widely used vegetable in Indian kitchens, remained at an elevated level of up to 250 per kilogram across major cities due to monsoon rains and the lean season. Currently, the all-India average price stood at nearly 117 per kg, according to government data.

The central government has started selling tomatoes at a discounted 80 per kg in selected cities like Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF to provide relief to retail customers. About 18,000 kgs were sold in Delhi-NCR on Saturday through mobile vans at 90 per kg.

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST
